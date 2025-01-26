Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 257.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $74,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,411.74. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $107,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,039.68. This represents a 11.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,022 shares of company stock worth $596,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

