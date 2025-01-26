Citigroup Begins Coverage on DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DOCN

DigitalOcean Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DOCN opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.64 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,699,920. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bratin Saha sold 16,989 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $626,044.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,407.60. This represents a 4.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 205,007 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 670.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at about $1,550,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.