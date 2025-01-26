Dakota Wealth Management Trims Holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT opened at $16.69 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.3074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.10%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.