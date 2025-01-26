Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,341 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

