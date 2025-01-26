Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Shopify by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Shopify by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 73.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify Stock Up 1.5 %
SHOP opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $120.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Shopify
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.