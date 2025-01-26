Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $16,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

