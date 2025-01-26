Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $295.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

