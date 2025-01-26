Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $394.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $148.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.