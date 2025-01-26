Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,454.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 16.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7,927.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC stock opened at $189.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $139.64 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $3.7626 dividend. This represents a $15.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.