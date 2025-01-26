44,214 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,085,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.60.

ELV opened at $401.43 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.34. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

