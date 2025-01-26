Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $162.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.24.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

