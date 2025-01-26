SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $19,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,236,000.

BIL opened at $91.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

