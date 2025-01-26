235,779 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 235,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,005,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $74.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.9647 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

