Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 21,878 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,878 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $19,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 436,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,406,000 after purchasing an additional 788,242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

