Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $115.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $117.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

