JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Price Target to $7.10

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.20 to $7.10 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.29. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,448 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 70.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,512,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,527 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $7,826,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,313,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,309,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 1,396,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.