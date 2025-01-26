Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Price

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INVH. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 17.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 544,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 83,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 60.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

