Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.37% from the stock’s current price.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $234,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,961. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $85,600.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,531.50. The trade was a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,473 shares of company stock worth $2,198,342. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 678.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

