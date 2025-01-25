Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 488 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $258,129.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,291.68. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 189,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,420,684.92. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,306 shares of company stock worth $5,288,309 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $205.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.60 and its 200 day moving average is $171.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.40, a P/E/G ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.