Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Xylem by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Xylem by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Xylem by 433.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after buying an additional 186,105 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 60.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 349.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $121.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.72 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.41.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

