Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,087.77.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,813.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,940.96. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total transaction of $8,308,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,760,920.75. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

