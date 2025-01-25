United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $697,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,067.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $790.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.48 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $771.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.61.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.08.

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

