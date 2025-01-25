UMB Bank n.a. Buys 1,506 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in PG&E by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 77.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.52 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43.

PG&E Increases Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PG&E from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

