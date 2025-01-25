Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,783 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 284,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $745.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.90 and a fifty-two week high of $267.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

