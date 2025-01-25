AMI Asset Management Corp Has $2 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.83. The company has a market capitalization of $745.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $170.90 and a 52-week high of $267.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

