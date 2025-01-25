Seagate Technology’s (STX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $150.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $968,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $5,106,149. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $133,031,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $143,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $937,081,000 after acquiring an additional 541,585 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,844,000 after acquiring an additional 405,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,349,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

