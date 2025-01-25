14,302 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,658,000 after acquiring an additional 505,481 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.5% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,760,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,534,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 95,605 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $93,135.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,116.78. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $613,787.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,751,697.63. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.05.

BBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBIO

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.