Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 391.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 77,398 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 60.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 997,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after acquiring an additional 224,679 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 239,599 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 515,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.