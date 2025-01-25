Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,235 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 209.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,830,000 after purchasing an additional 783,419 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,459,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,625,000 after acquiring an additional 434,312 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5,660.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 431,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,192,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,248,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $91.60 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $543,091.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,358.75. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $1,446,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,952.64. This trade represents a 16.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 693,537 shares of company stock worth $66,575,817. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.