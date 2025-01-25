Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 12,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $417.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

