MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $66,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 244.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 207.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at $100.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $104.63.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1329 dividend. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.