Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 113.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $411.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.07 and a 52-week high of $439.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.04.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.