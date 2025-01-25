MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.