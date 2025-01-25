Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $110.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.67 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.09.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

