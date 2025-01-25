Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $268,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.8% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $136.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.63.

Illumina Profile



Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

