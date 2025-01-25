HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,693,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $818,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 209,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,351.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,330.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,246.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,343.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,133.46 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.