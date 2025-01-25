Analysts Offer Predictions for United Airlines Q2 Earnings

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $12.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UAL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Airlines from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Shares of UAL opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

