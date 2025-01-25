Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,029 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Diageo by 88,407.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 949,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,240,000 after purchasing an additional 487,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,671,000 after purchasing an additional 437,646 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Diageo by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,800,000 after purchasing an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,623,000 after buying an additional 284,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Up 4.7 %

Diageo stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.62. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.99 and a fifty-two week high of $154.71.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

