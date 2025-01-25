Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,323 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,099 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 96.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $48.88 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

