Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $91.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $75.28 and a one year high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

