Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 630 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Creative Planning grew its position in Flex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 254.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 250,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 31,876 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 153.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Flex by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,047,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price objective on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $284,110.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $509,044.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,535.97. This trade represents a 19.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

