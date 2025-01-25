Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 819 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $719,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN opened at $191.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.35. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.93 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.14.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

