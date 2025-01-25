Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 819 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $719,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.4 %
FCN opened at $191.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.35. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.93 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.
