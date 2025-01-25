MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $49,000 Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 60.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2,542.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 238,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE BURL opened at $291.94 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.79 and its 200-day moving average is $268.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.