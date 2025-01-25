Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 391.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,121.59. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.0 %

BURL stock opened at $291.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

