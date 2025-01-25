Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 90,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $264.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.90 and a fifty-two week high of $267.10. The company has a market capitalization of $745.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

