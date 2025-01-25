Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 101.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Griffin Securities cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

