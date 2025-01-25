Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 481.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,945.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 399.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.28, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

