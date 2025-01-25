Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

