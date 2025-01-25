Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 492 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 10.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $196.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.45. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 61.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $257.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBA Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.