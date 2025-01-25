Ballentine Partners LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth $135,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3,738.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

